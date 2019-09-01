Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Career Education (CECO) Stake by $697,328 as Share Price Rose; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed by $1.84 Million Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 103,745 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 126,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 201,388 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 192,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp reported 1,050 shares. Churchill, a California-based fund reported 3,729 shares. 2,085 are held by Orrstown Financial Svcs. Trustmark State Bank Department owns 970 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A holds 24,315 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.16% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cls Ltd Liability Company has 242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 1.34 million shares. Sigma Planning holds 3,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 248 are owned by Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division. Sei Investments holds 350,837 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 1,991 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 36,361 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank reported 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 805 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 13,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Inv Rech holds 41,265 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 924 are owned by Dorsey Wright & Associates. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 258,127 shares. Kenmare Cap Partners Ltd Company holds 1.2% or 58,114 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 49 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 69,978 shares. Century holds 38,103 shares.