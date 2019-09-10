Kenmare Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake in Career Education (CECO) by $697,328 as Market Value Rose; Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Heico New (HEI) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 741,196 shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 142,265 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.44 million for 55.49 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

