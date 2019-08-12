Kenmare Capital Partners Has Decreased Career Education (CECO) Position by $697,328 as Stock Price Rose; Srs Investment Management Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $225.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 951,129 shares traded or 70.62% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd holds 3.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Sg Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.45 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 49 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 156,166 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 20,821 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 60,985 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). 3,838 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 22,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 572,464 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Career Education Corporation (CECO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lindsay (LNN) Weighed Down by Weak Demand and Higher Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ball Corp’s (BLL) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Career Education (CECO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $541.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).