Kenmare Capital Partners Has Cut Career Education (CECO) Stake by $697,328; Valuation Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 346,220 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.52. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Barney Frank on Lloyd Blankfein Exiting Goldman (Audio); 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 08/03/2018 – Goldman’s Koch Says Earnings Justify Equity Valuations (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,017 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 730 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 125,475 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 16,800 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Co holds 1,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Leisure Mngmt has 0.49% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Axa stated it has 73,471 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 36,951 are owned by Psagot House Ltd. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 36,500 shares. Lincoln Corp has 3,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Lc stated it has 42,744 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Excalibur Management has invested 0.81% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 136,957 are held by Cibc Corp. Essex Financial Ser has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Street accumulated 0.31% or 20.90 million shares.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 84,200 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.2% or 24,405 shares. Bogle Investment Management Lp De reported 143,920 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 196,887 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 65 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 60,291 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 79 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,520 shares. 1.45 million are held by Sg Cap Limited Liability Co. State Street stated it has 1.94M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 25,389 shares. 11,182 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Element Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 60,261 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.49% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,739 activity.