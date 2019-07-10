Kenmare Capital Partners Decreased Its Career Education (CECO) Holding by $697,328; Snow Capital Management LP Upped Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 666,226 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 223,209 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of stock.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 11,141 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,966 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.97% or 59,400 shares in its portfolio. 178,699 are held by American Interest. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 13,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 52,210 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Optimum Invest reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). South Dakota Inv Council has 106,260 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 133,311 shares. 43,723 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Legal General Public Ltd invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pnc Svcs Grp accumulated 0% or 18,575 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 101,216 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $281,380 activity.

