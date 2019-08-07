Kenmare Capital Partners Cut Career Education (CECO) Holding by $697,328; Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $20.27 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 107,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 173,526 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96M, down from 280,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 209,787 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24,667 shares to 51,454 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

