Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.31 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $922,521 as Market Value Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barry Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.53% or 72,920 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,925 shares. Burns J W has 1.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,189 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,500 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Investment Retirement Gru invested in 4,803 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Boston Prtn invested in 544,112 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Ltd holds 1.56% or 95,345 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Management holds 0.18% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,007 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,026 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana Trust Investment reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.