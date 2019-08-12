Kempner Capital Management Stake in Kla (KLAC) Has Cut by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Fosun International LTD Has Cut Holding

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 11,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 27,189 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 38,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 1.03M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 11,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 14,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22M worth of stock or 195,000 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8,200 shares to 84,810 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.