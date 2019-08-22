Kempner Capital Management Raised Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $316,602 as Stock Price Rose; Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined While Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $9.09 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 375,612 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 206,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.82 million, down from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 54,781 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 182,035 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $45.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 34,992 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Lc holds 0.59% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 49,755 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com owns 71,511 shares. 293,154 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Field And Main Fincl Bank accumulated 2,575 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,770 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.77M shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 46,614 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Freestone Capital Ltd reported 327,297 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc owns 16,060 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,129 shares. 100,000 are held by Pggm Invs.

