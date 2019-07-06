Kempner Capital Management Position In Mckesson (MCK) Was Upped; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shelton Capital accumulated 29,201 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Jnba Advsrs reported 0.24% stake. The Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 21,224 shares. Reliant Limited Liability Co holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,140 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Inv Incorporated has invested 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schmidt P J Inv accumulated 74,946 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,624 shares. Georgia-based Willis Inv Counsel has invested 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Finance Svcs holds 5,068 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 581,749 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 115,050 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 891 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Prns holds 0.74% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4.76 million shares. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 4.36% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Goelzer Invest invested in 32,763 shares or 0.36% of the stock. North Star Asset Incorporated reported 5,920 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 6,790 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 7.89M shares. Blackrock stated it has 14.79M shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15,981 shares. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 49,883 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.83 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cna Corp reported 22,952 shares stake. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 0.04% or 239,242 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.11% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 97,200 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.