Kempner Capital Management Position in Mckesson (MCK) Boosted by $316,602; Gmt Capital Trimmed Its Crh Plc (CRH) Holding as Share Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 450,490 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, down from 682,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 289,169 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 16/03/2018 – FTC: 20180871: CRH plc; Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas, S.A; 27/03/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF BONDS ISSUED BY CRH AMERICA, INC; 26/04/2018 – CRH BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES 39.69% VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – ACQUISITION/INVESTMENT SPEND DURING PERIOD AMOUNTED TO C. EUR 150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 05/03/2018 CMA SERVED INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER ON CRH PURCHASE OF TARMAC; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $143.52. About 843,499 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,800 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $49.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 52,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt reported 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 287 shares. 8,528 are owned by Raymond James Na. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). 77,089 were accumulated by Cutter & Brokerage. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 40,281 shares. 394 are held by Smithfield. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11.50M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 209,392 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 317,000 shares. World Asset holds 0.02% or 12,609 shares. Ims Capital Management has 10,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.