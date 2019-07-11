Kempner Capital Management Maintains Position in Mckesson (MCK); Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 1.46 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 7717.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, up from 64 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 4.62 million shares traded or 76.85% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 62,789 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Argent Capital Limited Liability Co has 14,327 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 131 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0.16% or 367,455 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Peoples Ser Corp has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.52% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sun Life Fin holds 0.01% or 542 shares. Blackrock invested in 24.96M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cleararc Cap reported 4,906 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Wade G W stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The North Carolina-based Cardinal Mngmt has invested 1.44% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. 17,491 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $1.31 million were sold by McMullen Michael R..

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,208 shares to 35 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Corp (NYSE:AON) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,032 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 39,509 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 16.29M shares. Kcm Invest Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,988 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 14,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,455 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,578 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 9 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California-based Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.88% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regent Ltd Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.