Kempner Capital Management Increased Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $316,602; As Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Market Valuation Rose, Hound Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.11 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 12,311 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 266,174 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 5.83% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $22.74M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.01% negative EPS growth.

