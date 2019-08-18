Kempner Capital Management Holds Position in Mckesson (MCK); Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 186,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.02 million, up from 183,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 8,991 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 523 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clarkston Prns Llc has 0.21% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 55,164 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 242,910 shares. 5.09 million are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 15,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. American Century Companies holds 0.22% or 1.82 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 722,354 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.15% or 6,441 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Twin Mgmt Inc holds 49,650 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 14,171 shares. First National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 137,852 shares. First Personal Fin Services has 9,010 shares. 40,800 were reported by Grace & White Ny. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 169,036 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt owns 34,232 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 64,969 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 440,932 shares. Moreover, Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Griffin Asset owns 1.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,984 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Choate Inv Advsrs reported 87,339 shares stake. Fdx Advsr accumulated 59,721 shares.