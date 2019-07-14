Kempner Capital Management Has Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $316,602 as Share Price Declined; Tirschwell & Loewy Position in Ilumina (ILMN) Has Lifted by $3.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.48M shares traded or 695.47% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.52M shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 100 shares. 772 are held by Alpha Windward Limited. National Pension Service holds 0.2% or 163,929 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc accumulated 7,670 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 3,365 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Com owns 168,103 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 28 shares. 262,749 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Da Davidson And reported 712 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cookson Peirce And Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,325 shares. 4,631 were reported by Prudential Public Limited. California-based Dorsey Wright & has invested 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.