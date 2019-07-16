Kempner Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $316,602 as Stock Declined; As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $304,500

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 593,302 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 45,232 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

More news for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keep On Buying McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management holds 21,575 shares. Axa reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amer Century Cos accumulated 1.82M shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Blair William & Com Il holds 0% or 2,417 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 613 shares. Ally holds 0.67% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 30,000 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 43,873 shares. 6,915 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,785 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 13,009 shares. Loews Corp holds 2,595 shares.