Kempner Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position by $2.48 Million; Water Island Capital Maintains Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 6.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us stated it has 1.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Management has 57,900 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 1.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 264,986 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 28,951 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group owns 35,716 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Security National Communications, West Virginia-based fund reported 70,590 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 57,038 shares. Advantage Inc stated it has 4,006 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.94M shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank accumulated 111,159 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 112,793 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 86,079 shares stake. Condor Cap Management holds 0.07% or 7,608 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).