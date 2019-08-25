Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Mckesson (MCK); Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $5.54 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.16M shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 3,859 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 2,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 40,824 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability owns 7,851 shares. Florida-based Provise Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Conning accumulated 0.02% or 5,417 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 6,806 shares. State Street Corporation owns 9.07 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,789 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 2,970 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Incorporated accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Golub Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 11,691 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares to 5,705 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,140 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Lc holds 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,425 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 1.44% or 110,189 shares. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 218,741 are owned by Highstreet Asset. Capital Invsts stated it has 22.61 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 8.14 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors reported 17,908 shares. 60,240 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Modera Wealth Lc has 18,584 shares. Bangor Bancorp owns 23,121 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Parkwood has invested 1.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hendershot invested 3.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Homrich & Berg reported 57,375 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 20,227 shares or 4.41% of the stock. 12,231 were reported by Gm Advisory Grp.