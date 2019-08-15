Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $316,602 as Stock Rose; Alethea Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Price Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 2.46 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $141.33. About 871,553 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fin accumulated 430 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 19,888 shares. First Natl Trust holds 2,986 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 208 shares. 25,555 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 582,569 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 6,277 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 347 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Strs Ohio has invested 0.16% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 2,776 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.81 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.