Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $316,602; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Its Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.96 million, down from 423,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $151.94. About 5,195 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 6,241 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

