Kempner Capital Management Has Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Holding; Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.27 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 849,873 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 2.10M shares traded or 44.32% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 20 shares. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 15,045 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability invested in 44,200 shares. Moreover, Redwood Invs Ltd Com has 1.12% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 71,854 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.09% or 744,566 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 47,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 26,239 shares. 17,614 were reported by Sei Investments Commerce. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1.52 million shares. 1.18 million are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Hl Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 88,746 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares to 386,312 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT) by 31,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,932 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 5,439 shares. 2,825 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt. 54,633 are owned by Hgk Asset Management Inc. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,258 shares. 5,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 49,883 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc reported 0.05% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.84% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mackenzie Fincl reported 76,322 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Arbiter Ptnrs Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ruffer Llp holds 3.53% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1.17 million shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 31,431 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.