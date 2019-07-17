Kempner Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $316,602; Stock Value Declined; Scholtz & Company Lowered Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Holding by $1.28 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 678,914 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 1.10M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,900 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns. Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,693 shares. Kempner Capital has invested 3.23% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Convergence Invest Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.34% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,428 shares. 2.13M were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Spectrum Management Gru reported 121 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,505 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.23% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 14,655 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 35,663 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 94,533 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 322 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 325 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).