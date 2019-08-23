Kempner Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $316,602 as Shares Rose; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Franco (FNV) Stake by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $146.2. About 1.38M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 17,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 281,925 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 299,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 436,302 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 139,500 were reported by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 0.88% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Motco holds 0% or 180 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 29 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0.45% stake. Amer Int Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 77,200 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 124,944 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Whittier Company invested in 0.07% or 19,703 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 2,555 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,863 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).