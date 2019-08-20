Kempner Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Mckesson (MCK) as Share Value Rose; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Boosted Boeing Company (The) Common Stock Usd5 (BA) Stake by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.49. About 1.09 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) Common Stock Usd5 (BA) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 153,596 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.58 million, up from 149,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Boeing Company (The) Common Stock Usd5 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $332.07. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:AEE) by 5,319 shares to 21,688 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Incorporated Class ‘B’ Common Stock Npv (NYSE:FII) by 600,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:OCFC).

