Kempner Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Maple Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,113 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

