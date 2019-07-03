Kempner Capital Management Has Decreased Its Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Holding; Royce Value Trust (RVT) Sentiment Is 1.76

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 58 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) stake by 50.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempner Capital Management Inc analyzed 42,067 shares as Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ)'s stock rose 4.28%. The Kempner Capital Management Inc holds 42,042 shares with $2.49 million value, down from 84,109 last quarter. Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. now has $240.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 288,581 shares traded or 22.07% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

