Kempner Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $1.42 Million as Market Value Declined; Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.30 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 17,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 85,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 9.02M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 6,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). John G Ullman And Associate stated it has 2.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Benin Mgmt Corp has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 9,360 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru holds 50,281 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 55,236 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc invested in 1.13% or 5.84M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.90 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 5.01 million shares. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 5,267 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel Incorporated holds 1.33% or 21,727 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Chesley Taft Lc reported 1.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 67,933 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council has 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 56,091 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.36% or 284,371 shares. Opus Investment Management owns 25,600 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate holds 0.61% or 7,175 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J holds 1.97% or 95,439 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd stated it has 25,274 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Serv Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,700 shares. 13,925 were reported by Aull Monroe Invest Corporation. Spinnaker Trust holds 9,993 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 96,121 shares. Fosun Interest Limited holds 3,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Lc owns 15,059 shares. Service has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 9,090 shares to 248,706 shares, valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.