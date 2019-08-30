Kempner Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Whitnell & Co Upped Position by $344,659

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 391,288 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 2.63M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.