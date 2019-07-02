Kempner Capital Management Decreased Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake By $1.42 Million; Taitron Components (TAIT) Has 3 Sentiment

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 20.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 17,073 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Kempner Capital Management Inc holds 67,970 shares with $5.65 million value, down from 85,043 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $218.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 9.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 1 sold and reduced their positions in Taitron Components Inc. The funds in our database now own: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated for 800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 20,765 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 31,000 shares.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $17.48 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

The stock decreased 6.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 30,601 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 241.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.71% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.