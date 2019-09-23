Kempner Capital Management Cut Western Union Co/The (WU) Stake by $1.30 Million; Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $8.88 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 68,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 68,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 136,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 8.33M shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 253,988 shares. Moreover, Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 37,736 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rech Glob Investors owns 36.49 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 36,187 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 78,437 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Torray Ltd has 1.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 490,861 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 0.03% or 10,471 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,063 shares. Moreover, Merian (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ameriprise has 208,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs owns 0.37% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 62,371 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 15.15 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.