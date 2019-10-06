Kempner Capital Management Cut Kla (KLAC) Position by $800,630; Share Value Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $339,252

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 20,404 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 27,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 1,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 72,455 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84 million, down from 74,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.75 million for 18.31 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

