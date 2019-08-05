Kempner Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Mckesson (MCK); Ventas Com (VTR) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.86 Million as Valuation Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 1.75 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 1.41M shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp Inc stated it has 181,191 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory accumulated 28,201 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Co owns 8,455 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 1,042 are held by Cap Advsr Ltd Llc. Century Cos owns 4,650 shares. Private Wealth Lc holds 4,500 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.09% or 14,191 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.13% or 24,219 shares. Strs Ohio owns 497,195 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 131,614 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru reported 59,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 266,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by Probst Robert F.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.33 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 102,795 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 72,558 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 98,138 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cna Financial reported 22,952 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,000 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 203 shares. Axa reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,763 are owned by First Fincl Bank & Of Newtown. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.13% or 8,595 shares. 5,360 are held by Veritable Lp. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 59,743 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Lc reported 4.22M shares stake. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).