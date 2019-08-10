Kempner Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Mckesson (MCK); Graco (GGG) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $445,900

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 14,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 229,974 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

