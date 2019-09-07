Kempner Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Mckesson (MCK); As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed Its Holding

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 22,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 161 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.21 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.46M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:MOH) by 19,976 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (Put) (AMLP).

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

