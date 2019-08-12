Kempner Capital Management Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $316,602; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Holder Fosun International LTD Lifted Its Position

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.50M shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

