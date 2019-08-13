Kempner Capital Management Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $316,602; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $543,996 as Stock Value Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.5. About 989,456 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 803,606 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Vendingmarketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Partners with DonorsChoose.org To Support Teachers With $1 million Investment – VendingMarketWatch” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

