KemPharm (KMPH) Got Lower Roth Capital Rating And $1.0500 Target; Two Sigma Securities Cut Intuitive Surgical (Put) (ISRG) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (ISRG) stake by 75.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc analyzed 22,600 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (ISRG)'s stock rose 4.52%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 7,200 shares with $4.11 million value, down from 29,800 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) now has $57.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.22. About 484,037 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Trading of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)‘s shares is going to be interesting today, as Roth Capital downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral. Along the rating downgrade, Roth Capital analysts gave a TP of $1.0500 or 22.09% more.

The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.0895 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8599. About 1.87M shares traded or 905.03% up from the average. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 76.60% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by KemPharm, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

KemPharm to Present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By HC Wainwright & Co. – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019. KemPharm up 14% premarket on out-license deal, debt exchange – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019. KemPharm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:KMPH – GlobeNewswire" on August 13, 2019. Roth Capital Downgrades Kempharm (KMPH) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com" published on September 05, 2019. Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.59 million. The Company’s lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.57 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019. Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019. Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019. Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq" published on August 23, 2019. Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 21.52% above currents $496.22 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $575 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $625 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 1.

