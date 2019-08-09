KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 41.64 N/A -5.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 87.2%. KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.