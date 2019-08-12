KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.71 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, which is potential 746.54% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 8% respectively. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.