KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We will be comparing the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.71 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Trevena Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 46.14% for KemPharm Inc. with average target price of $1.05. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 275.25% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 32.2% respectively. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.