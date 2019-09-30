KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,450,579,413.77% 53.1% -171.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.07% and an $1.05 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 71.6%. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.