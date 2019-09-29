KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,450,579,413.77% 53.1% -171.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 252,811,735.94% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, and a 55.07% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 219.93% and its average target price is $35. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.