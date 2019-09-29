KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.57M
|-2.26
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|31.02M
|-3.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,450,579,413.77%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|252,811,735.94%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Risk and Volatility
KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.
Liquidity
KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, and a 55.07% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 219.93% and its average target price is $35. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.