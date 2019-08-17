KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|25.88
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 152.61%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
