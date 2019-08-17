KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 152.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.