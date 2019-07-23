KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

This is a contrast between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.69 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 50.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.