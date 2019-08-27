KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 669.23% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.