KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 91.21 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of KemPharm Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 49.9% respectively. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.