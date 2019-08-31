KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 18.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.