KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 18.48%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
