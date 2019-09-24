KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

We are comparing KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means KemPharm Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc. has a 34.62% upside potential and an average target price of $1.05.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 35.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.