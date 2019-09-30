KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,450,579,413.77% 53.1% -171.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.05, while its potential upside is 55.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 35.3% respectively. KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.