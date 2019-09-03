KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 63.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 85.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.